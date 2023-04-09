Action from Berwick Rangers' win against East Kilbride. Picture: Berwick Rangers FC

Their opponents were one place above them in the table in sixth place, and four points better off as the season nears its end.

The Wee Gers started the game brightly with a flurry of corners, without quite managing to make any of them count.

Lewis Allan almost created a goal midway through the first half when he ran from the halfway line, but his shot was forced out for a goal kick.

Allan was not to be denied however, and scored the opening goal in the 25th minute after some good teamwork.

Cammy Graham passed the ball to Jamie Stevenson, who whipped in a cross that Allan left for Liam Buchanan, he played it back to Allan, who took it past the keeper to score.

Buchanan then had a chance which he tried to lift over the keeper before Graham failed to make a good connection with the ball after some good build-up play.

Berwick continued to pressure East Kilbride and a Michael Travis headed effort after a cross by Alex Harris forced the East Kilbride keeper to make a save near the end of the first half.

The Wee Gers picked up two yellow cards early in the second half, with one being shown to their captain, Stevenson, and the other to Lewis Barr.

Barr then made his mark in a more positive way, scoring the Wee Gers’ second goal in the 62nd minute after some good play down the right-hand side.

Lewis and Kyle Baker came on in the 70th minute to replace Buchanan and Graham, and Kyle Baker made an almost instant impact, scoring a headed goal in the 81st minute to make the score 3-0 and secure all three points for the Wee Gers.

The result sees Berwick Rangers close the gap on their opponents to one point.

Their next game is away against eighth-placed Civil Service Strollers, who beat Cowdenbeath 2-1 in their last game, on Saturday (April 15).