Action from Berwick Rangers' 0-0 draw with Spartans. Picture: Alan Bell

The Wee Gers formed a guard of honour for the opposition as they took to the pitch to mark their achievement, a gesture Spartans praised as “a real mark of sportsmanship”.

Berwick were in a run of good form of three games without loss going into the game, while Spartans were fielding seven under-20 players in their starting 11.

The Wee Gers were denied an early penalty when the referee failed to spot a deliberate handball in the penalty area.

A good run by Blair Sneddon came to nothing after his cross failed to find a team-mate, but the Wee Gers were starting to get into their stride and playing some flowing football.

Spartans were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute after a clumsy tackle by Michael Travis, but Jamie Parker sent his kick over the bar.

The second half saw Rangers create plenty of chances but they just couldn’t apply the finishing touch, with Liam Buchanan very nearly grabbing a 90th minute winner, his shot going just past the post.

The Wee Gers end the season in 7th place in the league and face 15th placed Cowdenbeath in the Lowland League Cup at Shielfield Park on Saturday (April 29).

Tweedmouth Rangers finally got their first league win since February on Saturday (April 22), beating Edinburgh United 3-2 at home, despite playing with nine men for some of the game.

In a see-saw game, Rhys Bloomfield opened the scoring in the 12th minute after a pass from Jack Forster.

Ryan Quinn drew the visitors level in the 42nd minute and scored again in the second half to give Edinburgh the lead as they started to dominate possession.

A quick counter-attack saw Tweedmouth awarded a penalty when a cross by Bloomfield was handled in the box.

Drew Cummings converted to level the score and Kieran Cromarty stabbed home the third after Edinburgh’s keeper spilled a corner.