Action from the game between Swarland and Lowick in the NNL, which Swarland won 7-0.

Berwick Rangers were in Scottish Cup action, whilst there were matches played in the Border Amateur, Northern Alliance and North Northumberland Leagues.

Berwick Rangers exited the Scottish Cup when they went down to a 2-1 away defeat at the hands of Linlithgow Rose in the first round.

After falling behind to a first half goal, they were reduced to ten men when Michael Travis was sent off midway through the second 45.

Lewis Allan hit the bar with a curling effort, before David Ferguson scored from a corner after 74 minutes. It looked like the game was heading for a draw, but in the 91st minute Linlithgow grabbed a dramatic injury time winner when goalkeeper Calum Antell made a save, only for the home side to turn the loose ball into the net.

In the East of Scotland League there were no games played on Saturday. Tweedmouth Rangers are home to Ormiston Primrose this Saturday (September 24).

In the Border Amateur league, Tweedmouth Amateurs were home to Hawick Waverley in the A Division when they went down to a 5-3 defeat. Goalscorers for the Berwick side were Sprot, Logie and Young.

In the C Division, Berwick Colts had a 1-0 away win over Jed Legion, making it three wins out of three. Highfields were due to take on Eyemouth United but the fixture was postponed because of a shortage of referees.

This Saturday BAL fixtures are: Border Cup semi-finals - Duns Ams v Tweedmouth Ams. C Division - Berwick Colts v St Boswell’s; Highfields v Jed Legion.

In the Northern Alliance League Division 2, North Sunderland beat Red House Farm 4-2 at home with Kyle Jeffrey bagging a hat-trick, the other goal coming from Ross Moore.

On Saturday they have no game, their next match being at home to Cullercoats on October 1.

In the North Northumberland League, Lowick travelled to Swarland where they went down to a 7-0 defeat.