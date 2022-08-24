Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Morpeth Town v Matlock on Saturday. Picture by George Davidson.

After losing their opening two fixtures of the new campaign, the Highwaymen picked up their first points with a 2-0 home win over Matlock Town at Craik Park on Saturday.

Then on Tuesday, away to Liversedge, Town triumphed 4-1 leaving manager Craig Lynch in jubilant mood.

"Football was the winner tonight,” he said afterwards. “There was only one side that wanted to play but credit to them (Liversedge) for givng it a go.

"However, our lads took the game to them. We were 2-1 up at half-time and in the second half we were just a joy to watch.”

After a tight opening spell it was the home side who took the lead after 36 minutes through Walshaw, who fired home from the edge of the box.

But Morpeth hit back and goals from Chris Reid, who nodded into an empty net past the onrushing goalkeeper after 40 minutes and Jack Foalle, who scored at the back post from a Michael Turner cross just three minutes later, saw the Northumbrians in front at the break.

Dale Pearson, with an instinctive strike, added a third after 67 minutes before Connor Thomson stepped off the bench to seal a superb victory on the road, bagging a fourth after 86 minutes.

Morpeth had earned their first points of the season with a 2-0 win over Matlock, who were last season’s play-off semi-finalists, on Saturday, with a goal in each half .

Liam Noble delivered the moment of the game with a sensational drive from 30 yards on 27 minutes before an Ioan Evans own goal gave Morpeth a two-goal advantage they never relinquished.

After their first victory of the campaign, manager Craig Lynch said: “After the opening goal we controlled the game and I was comfortable watching it.

"In the end we created a hatful of chances, scored two goals and I am delighted with the win.”

On Saturday (August 27) Morpeth are home to Hyde United and on Monday 29 they are away to South Shields.