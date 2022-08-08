Blyth Spartans

Manager Terry Mitchell said: “It was a great effort by the lads but obviously we are disappointed not to take something from the game.

"In all honesty I thought we deserved a point.

"Kidderminster are a full time side, they are one of the favourites for the league, but defensively I thought we stood up to them very well indeed. That was our biggest positive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If we can can defend like that in other games we will give ourselves a good chance.

"First half there wasn’t a lot of chances, maybe one clear cut at each end, and at half-time I thought we were doing well at 0-0.

"Second half they have come out strong but hopefully we we can regroup for the long trip to King’s Lynn for the next match.”

JJ O’Donnell added: “It was a tough match for us but it was a bitter piull to swallow.

"Of course it’s disappointing not to win the first game, because we wanted to get off to a good start, even though we know Kidderminster will be up there come the end of the season.

"They are full time, but I thought we matched them. We were not outplayed and although everyone hates losing, we have to take the positives out of the game.