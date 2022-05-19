Stobswood Welfare FC, Northern Alliance Division 2 champions 2021-22.

They finished the 2021-22 campaign as champions of Division 2 on 61 points, and along with Newcastle East End will be promoted to Division 1 next season.

And last week they completed a remarkable league and cup double, when they also won the Northern Alliance League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Premier Division side Burradon & New Fordley.

The game was held at Forest Hall, and they saw off their Cramlington-based opponents courtesy of a second half penalty from Max Anderson. He was fouled in the box and picked himself up to convert from the spot for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And to complete a successful season for the club, Stobswood & Felton U16s won their league championship as well.

Meanwhile, Morpeth Town have confirmed the players they have released at the end of the season.

After finishing 10th in the NPL Premier Division, their first complete season at this level, and enjoying a history-making run to the fifth round of the FA Trophy, coupled with a record-equalling run to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, the Highwaymen have released six.

They are: Sean Taylor – who made 339 appearances, scoring 135 goals; Stephen Forster – 330 appearances (16 goals); Liam Henderson – 217 appearances (77 goals); Wayne Phillips – 163 appearances (12 goals); Connor Oliver – 37 appearances (1 goal); and Carl Finnigan – 36 appearances (6 goals).

Morpeth Town have also discovered who they will face in the NPL Premier Division next season, after league allocations were decided.

There will be six new opponents with Marske United, Liversedge, Marine, Warrington Rylands, and Belper Town all joining, along with Guiseley, who were relegated from the National League North.