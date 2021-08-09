Alnwick Town Development, who last season won the NNL, and who are now stepping up to the Northern Alliance for 2021-22.

The Alliance, which has been hit by a couple of late changes, including the withdrawal of Spittal Rovers, have been forced into some fixture changes.

Alnwick Town will again contest the Premier Division and they start with a home game against Newcastle Chemfica on Saturday, followed by another home fixture against Wallington on Wednesday (August 18).

In Division 1, Rothbury open with an away game against West Moor & Jesmond on Saturday, followed by another away match on Wednesday at Bedlington FC.

In Division 3 the area will be represented by two sides, North Sunderland and Alnwick Town Development, who last season won the North Northumberland League and have decided to make the step up.

North Sunderland, based in Seahouses, kick off their campaign away to Newcastle Independent Cabrito, with their first home game against Blaydon Community the following Saturday (August 21).

Alnwick Development start away to Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves with their first home game against Blyth Town U23s on the 21st.

The North Northumberland League is not due to start until September 4.

Newcomers include Berwick Town, who will play their home games at Lowick, and Wooler, stepping down from the Alliance. But an omission this season will be Belford. They had been having difficulty in attracting players and took the decision to fold at the end of last season.

Amble St Cuthbert have now switched their name to Amble AFC. A club statement said: “We have fond memories of past glories being Amble St Cuthbert, but have decided that now is the time to change and push forward with our club’s vision.

"We are also going to be playing our home fixtures on a newly planted playing surface at Amble Welfare, which is a proud moment for the club.”