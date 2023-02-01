'Watch out if we click in front of goal' says Johnson after Ashington victory

Adam Johnson has been in free-scoring mood. Picture by Ian Brodie

Johnson, who came on for the injured Dan Maguire, stressed the Colliers third league victory on the trot was the all important factor.

He said: “It’s always nice to score, but getting the three points was much more important. These away games are always hard, especially when we are in quite a run of them, but if we can get through them, it’ll stand us in good stead to go forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26 year old netted struck in the 37th minute, and said: “It was a great ball played through by Lee Mason and I just tried to get the first touch out of my feet so as to give me an angle to get the shot away. The ‘keeper (Ronan Makepeace) spread himself and I put the ball through his legs.

“I get up front and graft; that’s what I do best,” he added. “I try to put the pressure on high up the pitch and put the opposition under the cosh. Pace is my biggest attribute so I look to threaten in behind all the time.”

Blyth-based Johnson believes the Colliers could hand out a big defeat in the coming weeks: “One day, everything is going to click and we are going to hammer someone, but we are just having a bit of a run in front of goal at the moment. Other than that I think our performance was really good.”

It was the second time this month that Johnson had come off the bench to hit a precious winner for Ashington.

There was plenty of endeavour in the first half and Ashington should have got their noses in front long before Johnson scored, with Lee Mason, Jordan Summerly and Craig Spooner all threatening the home side.

In the second half, there were other missed chances for Ashington to widen the gap. On the hour, Dryden blocked a shot from Ben Garrity, then two minutes after coming on, Dean Briggs had an effort saved by Makepeace. Johnson then latched on to a pass from Briggs but the home ‘keeper got a vital touch. Substitute Lewis Suddick was also off target and the final opportunity fell in time added on when Liam Smith had a shot deflected over the bar.