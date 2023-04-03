News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
2 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
2 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Victory for Alnwick after second-place Burradon see red

Alnwick travelled to Burradon and New Fordley for a game with a lot riding on it.

By Janet Bew
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read
Alnwick beat high flying Burradon on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC
Alnwick beat high flying Burradon on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC
Alnwick beat high flying Burradon on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC

Alnwick were hoping for a win to get back into the top five, while their hosts were hoping to put pressure on league leaders Newcastle Blue Star.

It turned into a game to forget for the hosts, who had two players sent off – one in each half – and Scott Bamborough sin binned as they lost 1-4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alnwick opened the scoring on 12 minutes when substitute Luke Molloy netted, before Burraford grabbed an equaliser from a Lee Waugh free header just five minutes later.

Most Popular

The home side managed to reach the break all square despite playing for some of the half with only nine men.

Their resistance was broken in the 51st minute when Ross Straughan bundled home a free kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the 69th minute Joe Eggleston took advantage of a short back pass to the home keeper to nip in and chip the ball into the net for Alnwick’s third goal before the day got worse for the hosts after Matthew Tumilty was sent off

Jordan Dobie scored from the spot to wrap up the points for Alnwick.

The only negative from the afternoon was first-half injuries to Jamie Clark, Jaymie Shell and Lee Johnson, which saw them replaced inside the opening 45 minutes.

Alnwick face Gateshead Rutherford on Wednesday (April 5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alnwick Town Development Squad also had a good day, beating league leaders Benton FC 4-1 thanks to a controlled performance.

They took an early lead after Andy Murray played in Jack Grisdale, before Murray added the second.

Murray had a penalty saved in the second half after Ben Renton was fouled, but grabbed his second of the afternoon later in the half from a Frankie Clements pass.

Joseph Fife was Alnwick’s other scorer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victory sees them move to within three points of the leaders with two games in hand.

They travel to Whickham on Saturday.

Rothbury lost 2-0 against Newcastle East End at the weekend, failing to find the net despite good efforts by Gav Dick and Sam Proudlock.

They will be hoping to bounce back against the team above them in third place, Gosforth Bohemians, on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Sunderland are away against Cullercoats on Saturday, having last played on March 18.

AlnwickAndy Murray