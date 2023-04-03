Alnwick beat high flying Burradon on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC

Alnwick were hoping for a win to get back into the top five, while their hosts were hoping to put pressure on league leaders Newcastle Blue Star.

It turned into a game to forget for the hosts, who had two players sent off – one in each half – and Scott Bamborough sin binned as they lost 1-4.

Alnwick opened the scoring on 12 minutes when substitute Luke Molloy netted, before Burraford grabbed an equaliser from a Lee Waugh free header just five minutes later.

The home side managed to reach the break all square despite playing for some of the half with only nine men.

Their resistance was broken in the 51st minute when Ross Straughan bundled home a free kick.

In the 69th minute Joe Eggleston took advantage of a short back pass to the home keeper to nip in and chip the ball into the net for Alnwick’s third goal before the day got worse for the hosts after Matthew Tumilty was sent off

Jordan Dobie scored from the spot to wrap up the points for Alnwick.

The only negative from the afternoon was first-half injuries to Jamie Clark, Jaymie Shell and Lee Johnson, which saw them replaced inside the opening 45 minutes.

Alnwick face Gateshead Rutherford on Wednesday (April 5).

Alnwick Town Development Squad also had a good day, beating league leaders Benton FC 4-1 thanks to a controlled performance.

They took an early lead after Andy Murray played in Jack Grisdale, before Murray added the second.

Murray had a penalty saved in the second half after Ben Renton was fouled, but grabbed his second of the afternoon later in the half from a Frankie Clements pass.

Joseph Fife was Alnwick’s other scorer.

The victory sees them move to within three points of the leaders with two games in hand.

They travel to Whickham on Saturday.

Rothbury lost 2-0 against Newcastle East End at the weekend, failing to find the net despite good efforts by Gav Dick and Sam Proudlock.

They will be hoping to bounce back against the team above them in third place, Gosforth Bohemians, on Saturday.

