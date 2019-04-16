Vic and Tavern up for Sunday Cups

In the Eric Anderson Cup Final, it proved to be a very close encounter. On paper, the Premiership side Newsham Victory looked firm favourites to lift the trophy against Division One side Cambois Club. However, it proved to be a very close game.

It was Cambois who had the better chances early on, but failed to take advantage. The Vic won a corner and from the set piece, Ryan Waite headed the Vic in front on 18 minutes. Cambois came fighting back, but they found the height of the Newsham defence to much. In addition, they lacked the killer instinct to put the half chances away.

Cambois Club kept pushing forward in the second half to try to get the leveller. However, with a minute left David Lillico scored for the Vic.

The afternoon final for the Alan Davison Cup saw Amble Tavern up against Bedlington Social Club Utd. It was two sides very evenly matched sides with most of the football in midfield, a game with very few chances with both keepers not being tested.

Amble Tavern won it when Brad McClelland headed the winner on 40 minutes.

Second half was just like the first with both sides failing to create much. The Bedlington side did make the Amble keeper make a fine save when he tipped a rasping shot onto the crossbar and over for a corner.

Chairman of the league Colin Douglas thanked Ashington Football Club for the use of their facilities for both finals, which was well supported with over 300 people turning up on the day.