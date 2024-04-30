Veteran Paul Dunn sparks celebrations with late equaliser for Rothbury

Paul Dunn scored a last minute equaliser for Rothbury on Saturday. Picture: Susan Aynsley

The Hillmen trailed 2-0 at the break against Whitley Bay reserves in Division One but pulled one back in the 75th minute as Adam Bains set up James Allan to finish.

Veteran striker-turned-defender Dunn sparked the celebrations as he netted in the 89th minute to make it all-square.

“It’s a strange point to be honest,” admitted player-manager Tom Macpherson, who put in a man of the match display at the back.

“Before the game the aim was three points, as always, but if you had said at half time would you take the point I’d have taken it.

“Second half we were much better and probably could and should have won it with the chances we created.

“Dunny is class, on and off the pitch. He’s been immense all season, in fact since he joined the club. He’s pitched in with his fair share of goals this season which is good for a centre back.

“We are deep in negotiations to persuade him to keep playing one more year.”

The Reds visit third-placed Wideopen this weekend.

North Sunderland meanwhile were left frustrated in Division Two as their game at basement side FC United of Newcastle was postponed and the offer of a fixture reverse turned down, but Amble got back to winning ways with a 3-0 success over Walker Central.