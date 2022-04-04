Valuable point for Morpeth in draw at Matlock

Action from Morpeth's 0-0 draw at Matlock on Saturday.

Always a notoriously difficult place to go to, Matlock were third heading into this one on a run of one win in 12 and Morpeth buoyant after picking up 12 points from a possible 15.

Andrew Johnson – seeking his 22nd goal of the season – had the first real chance of note, glancing a header past the post with 11 minutes on the clock. Liam Hughes did similar for Matlock two minutes later, as both sides went in search of an opener.

The deadlock was so nearly broken on 25 minutes when Terry Hawkridge had a shot blocked, allowing Morpeth to counter at pace but Ryan Donaldson fired over from inside the box.

Jack Foalle headed over on 33 minutes before a late surge from the hosts called Dan Lowson into action.

Superb throughout, the goalkeeper first denied Callum Chippendale before smothering the loose ball on 42 minutes before making a fine save two minutes to deny the same player with the loose ball being headed on to the bar by Ryan Qualter.

The second half followed much the same path as the first, with Hughes firing straight at Lowson from 12 yards on 48 minutes and Ben Ramsey, in for the injured Liam Henderson, being denied twice by Matlock’s keeper in quick succession.

Lowson saved from Hughes once more, with Donaldson going close to scoring the opener on 74 minutes but neither side could find a way through with a share of the spoils the end result.