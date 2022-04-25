Valuable point for Blyth Spartans against Kidderminster

Blyth Spartans.

Kidderminster took the lead in the 10th minute when Amari Morgan-Smith got on the end of a corner. Spartans then got themselves level in the 30th minute through a corner of their own with Toby Lees heading home.

With three games left to go – against Brackley Town (away) on Saturday, April 30, home to Curzon on Bank Holiday Monday and away to Gloucester City on May 7 – Blyth sit 19th of 22 in the table on 36 points, the same as Farsley, two more than Telford United and four ahead of basement side Guiseley.

Kidderminster took the lead when Morgan-Smith got on the end of a corner. Blyth tried to clear it, but it went over the line and they were awarded the goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth, after falling behind, upped their game and started to take control with JJ O’Donnell shooting over the bar.

Corey McKeown also went close with a curling effort, but they drew level on the half hour mark when Deverdics whipped in a corner and Lees raised highest to get on the end of it.