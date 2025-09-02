Unlucky Berwick Rangers held by Clydebank despite a hat-trick by young striker Harry Wright

Action from the game between Berwick Rangers and Clydebank. Picture: Ronnie Murphy Photography

Berwick Rangers were just seconds from claiming a famous win when they were hit by a late sucker punch at Lowland League high-flyers Clydebank.

The Borderers were leading 3-2 at Holm Park thanks to a Harry Wright hat-trick going into the third minute of added time at the end.

But Kier Sampson scrambled the ball over the line right at the death to salvage a point for the Bankies.

“I thought we were excellent,” Berwick boss Kevin Haynes told the club’s social media.

“I really, really feel sorry for the boys because they put so much into that game and they deserved three points.”

A Sampson header put Clydebank ahead on 27 minutes but a double from on-loan Striling man Wright saw ‘Gers turn things around before the break.

Wright shot home the leveller five minutes later then drilled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in first half added time.

He completed his fine treble with just four minutes to go as he lobbed over keeper Owen Stott from a narrow angle that looked to have won it.

A second yellow card for Mickey Mbewe saw him dismissed late on and Sampson broke their hearts at the last with his second of the game.

“If the boys can replicate that type of performance and that type of effort, they’ll be fine,” continued Haynes.

“Harry deserves massive credit, not just for the hat-trick, but for being willing to take on instruction and do something that’s a bit unfamiliar.

“We set up to get the best out of him and I’m delighted for him. Hat-tricks are not easy to come by so I’m absolutely delighted for him – I just wish it could have meant a bit more to him if we’d held on for the win.

“It feels like a defeat if I’m being honest,” admitted a gutted Haynes.

“We just deserved so much more and I really feel for the boys. They deserved three points there to kick start our season. If that’s the standard of the team, we’ve just shown that we can compete with anyone in the league.”

Berwick were at home to Hearts B on Tuesday night and they are back at MKM Shielfield on Saturday when they host Gala Fairydean Rovers.

“We’re currently unbeaten at home and we want to maintain that,” said the gaffer.