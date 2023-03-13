Berwick Rangers conceded to Caledonian Braves within the first minute of the match. Picture: Berwick Rangers

The Wee Gers had won their last six games in a row – including a 3-1 win against Edinburgh University last week.

But it was not to be on Saturday, and the tone was set after prolific Braves goalscorer Marc Kelly got the first of his three goals just seconds after kick-off.

Berwick started the game eight points ahead of their opponents, but found themselves behind after the first attack of the game when a swinging cross from Jamie Walker was headed in by Kelly.

Rangers struggled to get a foothold in the match and their opponents’ early pressure soon resulted in a second goal.

Kelly had an simple tap-in after seven minutes when a shot was parried to him, leaving him with an easy chance from six yards out.

Rangers gradually got into the game and in the 32nd minute, neat play from Blair Sneddon and Alex Harris led to a half chance.

The second half performance by Berwick was better, and on 52 minutes they had their best effort of the game until that point, when a curling shot by Lewis Allan following some one-touch passes around the box was well held by the opposition’s keeper, Bernie White, who was making his first start in the Lowland League.

Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm won't have been happy with his side's performance on Saturday.

Despite this early second half pressure it was Caledonian who scored next, when Kelly headed home after 60 minutes to complete his hat trick.

The three-goal advantage didn't last long, however, as Michael Travis pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, volleying home unmarked from the penalty spot position after a Berwick corner.

A minute later, Berwick manager Stuart Malcom made a double substitution, Sneddon and Grant Nelson coming off to be replaced by Kyle Baker and Lewis Baker.

Rangers never really managed to build on their goal, though, and Kelly could have scored a fourth for the hosts, dragging a shot wide.

Berwick did manage to make the scoreline a more respectable-looking 3-2 when sub Lewis Baker headed home after Caledonian switched off at a corner.

