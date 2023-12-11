Berwick Rangers must regroup and get ready to go again on Saturday after another disappointing defeat away at Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League.

The Wee Gers travelled to North Lanarkshire without the suspended duo of Lewis Barr and Alex Harris, but included new loan signing Jackson Mylchreest, who trained with the squad on Thursday after completing his loan deal from St Johnstone.

The 17-year-old striker and veteran defender Dougie Hill, who signed a short-term deal last month, were included in the starting 11 and made their Berwick debuts.

Berwick are on a wretched run of form, their last win in the league coming back in September, while the free-scoring Cumbernauld were third in the table ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Berwick took the lead through St Mirren loanee Andy Gaffney after 25 minutes, but let it slip in the second half to lose 2-1, much to the frustration of manager Thomas Scobbie.

Interviewed after the game, he said it was a “game of two halves”. He added: “I spoke to them at half time and said we need the same intensity, the same application as the first 45 otherwise we’re not going to get anything from the game.

"The second half performance is not acceptable. I’ve had a go at them again for it.”

Scobbie went on to say he could forgive mistakes but not a drop in standards.

The manager did praise the two new players, saying he thought Hill did “very, very well” and that Mylchreest was a “bright spark for us, particularly first half”.

To add to the manager’s woes, Jamie McCormack and Grant Nelson will be missing for Saturday’s game through suspension and Scobbie said he would be looking for a reaction from his team not only in Saturday’s game, but in training as well.

The game on Saturday against Edinburgh University will be the Wee Gers’ first home game in 15 matches.