Two wins for Alnwick Town

Action from the midweek game between Alnwick Town and Wallington at St James’ Park, which Alnwick won 3-2.

They picked up their first three points of the season with a last gasp winner against Wallington at St James’ Park last Wednesday, and followed it up on Saturday with another victory, this time away to Percy Main..

Against Wallington, the visitors took an early lead before Harry Newton fired in the equaliser. Simon Farrier stepped up to send his new side into the lead against his former team from the penalty spot, but Wallington hit back midway through the second period to level at 2-2 before Ollie Barnett rose highest from a Ross Moore corner to give Town their first win of the campaign.

On Saturday, down on Tyneside, Alnwick picked up another three points with a slender 1-0 win. The only goal of the game came from Simon Farrier, who converted from the penalty spot.

The Development Team, in their first season of Alliance football, made it two wins from two in Division 3 with a 2-1 home victory over Blyth Town U23’s.

Bobby Stone gave them the lead before Lewis Fairbairn netted from the penalty spot. The visitors pulled one back with a superb free kick before goalkeeper Ben Saxon, making his league debut, saved from the spot to guarantee his team the win.

This weekend, Alnwick Town are away to Ponteland United and the Development Team are home to Fawdon.

In Division 1 of the Alliance, Rothbury went down to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Whitburn & Cleadon. The scoreline might have been greater had it not been for two first half penalty saves from Rothbury keeper James Morton.

Scorers for the home side were Brown, with a first half penalty and Henderson after 72 minutes which levelled it up at 2-2 before the visitors netted their winner in the 82nd minute.

This weekend Rothbury are home to Gosforth Bohemiens.