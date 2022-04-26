Two wins and a draw for in-form Alnwick Town

Action from Alnwick Town’s 1-1 away draw with Winlaton Community on Saturday

In midweek they had a 5-1 away win at Cullercoats with Lewis Fairbairn bagging four of the goals, Ben Bradburn netting the other.

On Saturday they followed it up with a 1-1 away draw at Winlaton, and then on Monday they got back to winning ways with a hard fought 3-2 away victory over Seaton Delaval.

The results mean that Alnwick, with two games to play this season, are ninth in the table with 45 points.

Last night, Wednesday, they were due to take on league leaders Killingworth at home, when a win for the visitors would secure them the championship, putting them out of reach of their nearest rivals, Prodhoe YC Seniors.

Next Wednesday (May 4), Alnwick will play their final fixture of the season at home to Whitley Bay Reserves.

In Division 1, Rothbury had a good 5-0 home win over Wallsend Boys Club. Goalscorers were Woodbury (2), Dunn, Laidlaw and MacPherson.

The win places Rothbury eighth in the table on 34 points and on Saturday they are away to Hebburn Town U23s.

In Division 3, Alnwick Town Development lost 2-1 at home tomRed House Farm on Saturday, a result which left them eighth in the table on 37 points.

Last night (Wednesday) they were due to face Blyth Town U23s away in their final game of the season.

North Sunderland, who didn’t have a game at the weekend, were at Blaydon Community last night (Wednesday) and on Saturday they take on Hexham (away). They are also in action on Monday (May 2) away to league leaders Newbiggin Central.

*Alnwick Ladies have only three games left to complete their 2021-22 season in the National Women’s League North – they were home to Chester-le-Street last night (Wednesday), on Sunday they are away to Newcastle United and their final game is home to Bradford City on May 8.