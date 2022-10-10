Two teams win through in Minor Cup

Action from North Sunderland v Swarland in the NFA Minor Cup on Saturday. Picture by Michael Fawcus.

It also wasn’t a good day at the office for Alnwick Town who lost 3-1 away to Haltwhistle Jubilee in the Northern Alliance Premier Division.

The defeat leaves Alnwick 13th of 16 in the table with ten points and this weekend they will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on bottom of the league Winlaton Community, who have won only one of their opening 11 fixtures.

Meanwhile, in the NFA Minor Cup, Rothbury crashed out of the competition at the first hurdle for the second year running when they went down to a 3-0 defeat away to Red House Farm.

The home side dominated the opening 45, and with the help of a Rothbury own goal they managed to open up a 3-0 lead by the break.

In the second half the visitors came more into the game, enjoying more possession, but the damage had already been done.

This Saturday Rothbury, who are fifth in the table, return to league action with a Division 1 home game against third placed Bedlington, both teams currently tied on 17 points.

North Sunderland were home to Swarland in the NFA Minor Cup and the Seahouses side progressed to the next round with a 3-0 victory, their goals coming from Kyle Jeffrey (2) and Francesco Camarano.

On Saturday, North Sunderland are away to Wideopen in the Alliance Division 2.

Alnwick Development had a narrow 1-0 away win over Amble to progress to the second round.

The sides currently sit fourth and fifth in Division 3, separated by only one point, and as such a close game was always anticipated.

This weekend Amble return to league action with an away game against leaders Benton, whilst Alnwick Development travel to take on Whitley Bay Sporting Club A.

Wooler, from the North Northumberland League, travelled to Stocksfield, also in the Minor Cup, where they went down to a 6-2 defeat, their goals coming from Craig Howard and Gregor Sharp.

