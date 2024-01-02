Two second-half goals see Morpeth Town beat Marske United to add to the home team's off-field woes

Two second half goals saw Morpeth Town ease to a 2-0 win at financially stricken Marske United in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.

Sam Hodgson has extended his loan deal at Morpeth Town until the end of the season and celebrated by scoring against Marske United. Picture: Michael Briggs

South Shields loanees Sam Hodgson and Will Jenkins – who have both extended their loan deals to the end of the season – did the damage as the Highwaymen ended with a comfortable win that heaped the gloom on their hosts.

The Seasiders need to raise £120,000 to assure the league they are able to complete the campaign and needed a big crowd through the gate to help their cause. With 1,200 in attendance, the stage was certainly set but a pitch best described as heavy going after overnight rain, had an effect on free-flowing football.

Fleeting half-chances summed up the first period, with both sides threatening without really troubling either keeper.

The second half was much more decisive, with Morpeth clinical on the break and looking the fresher-legged of the two.

Despite a flurry of Marske activity in the final third, seeing keeper Dan Lowson deny the hosts in the early stages, Morpeth continued to build a dominant position.

They were rewarded for a composed and confident away day display with the first goal of the afternoon on 64 minutes.

Nic Bollado sent a ball from the right across the six-yard line for Hodgson to steal in ahead of his marker to slot past Jaan Yaqub and register a 13th goal of a season that is proving his most profitable to date.

Marske sprang into life after conceding and Jeff Henderson needed to be alert to somehow deflect a goalbound effort off target.

Town should have stretched their lead through Danny Barlow, but the wing-back, who worked tirelessly, saw his drilled low effort flash inches past the far post.

Jack Foalle and Andrew Johnson provided fresh attacking intent in the closing stages when coming off the bench, as Marske looked a beaten team, resorting to long balls into the Highwaymen’s box and hoping for a loose ball to fall kindly.

With Morpeth increasingly threatening on the counter and looking untroubled defensively, they added a second in the 89th minute through Jenkins.

Johnson laid the ball into his path and he smashed home from four yards.