Two Morpeth players see red as Highwaymen lose to basement side Grantham

Morpeth Town FC.

Michael Turner and Ben Sayer both saw red with Jonathan Wafula also seeing red for his part in the scuffle with Turner. Liam Henderson and Johnson scored for the Highwaymen but Lee Shaw, Elliott Durrell and an own goal from Ben Ramsey saw the Gingerbreads take all the points.

The hosts took the lead aftrer 11 minutes when a corner was cleared only as far as Elliott Durrell and the striker cut inside before finding the top corner with the aid of a deflection off Jeff Henderson.

Both sides were reduced to ten men on 25 minutes, as Durrell kept hold of the ball from a freekick, Micky Turner ran in to get the ball back before getting into a tangle with Jonathan Wafula with both seeing red.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth with the wind at their backs, saw Johnson drag an effort across the face of goal.before they deservedly levelled things up five minutes before the interval with the goal coming from a setpiece. A Liam Noble corner was flicked on at the near post by Johnson and Liam Henderson acrobatically volleyed home.

Right on the half-time whistle, Henderson went close again with another acrobatic effort but he didn’t get a clean connection on the ball.

The home side regained the lead on 59 minutes, Ali Adymir hit an effort that Dan Lowson was able to save but Lee Shaw was on hand to head home the rebound.

Morpeth should have drawn level on 78 minutes; Johnson and Ramsey combined well down the left flank and a low ball was delivered into the area but Ben Sayer poked the ball wide from eight yards.

The task for Morpeth was made even more difficult on 85 minutes as Sayer collected a second yellow card and was sent off for a sliding challenge.

Grantham grabbed a third in the final minute as a low cross into the area was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Ben Ramsey.

However, Morpeth pulled a goal back in the fifth minute of added time as Johnson turned the ball home from close range.