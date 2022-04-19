Two league wins for Alnwick in busy Easter

Action from Alnwick Town’s 2-0 away defeat to Whitley Bay Reserves in the League Cup on Saturday.

In midweek , in the Northern Alliance Premier Division, Alnwick beat Percy Main Amateurs 5-0 at home, all the goals coming after the visitors had a player sent off. Hogg and Hayes made it 2-0 at half-time with Bradburn, Farrier and McClelland all on target in the second half.

On Saturday, Alnwick lost 2-0 away to Whitley Bay Reserves in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Then on Easter Monday, it was back to the league and a home game against Haltwhistle Jubilee at St james’ Park, which they won 4-1.

Lewis Fairbairn bagged two of the goals with Michael Laws and Brett Robertson netting the others.

As the games continue to come thick and fast, Alnwick were due to play Cullercoats away last night (Wednesday), and on Saturday (April 23) they are away to Winlaton.

Currently, Alnwick sit ninth in the table with 38 points from their 25 games played. They have five league games left to conclude their season.

In Division 1, Rothbury drew 2-2 away to Forest Hall Celtic with goals from Proudlock and Nelson.

Rothbury led 1-0 and 2-1 but in the end had to settle for a point.

They had no game over Easter and on Saturday are home to Wallsend Boys Club.

In Division 3, Alnwick Development twice came from behind to beat Whickham U23s 3-2.

Goal scorers were Stefan Kennedy, Evan McEwan and Andy Murray.

On Saturday the Development side are home to Red House Farm in their penultimate fixture of the season.

North Sunderland have had a busy week. In midweek they lost 4-3 at home to title chasing Walker Central, who had two players sent off, finishing the game with only nine men.

On Saturday they were home to Newcastle University A when they won a seven goal thriller 4-3 with goals from Kyle Jeffrey (2), Stephen Rutter and Fraser Tait.

Last night (Wednesday), they were due to take on Fawdon (away).