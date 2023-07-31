News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Two goals ruled out as Berwick's stuttering start to the new season continues

Berwick Rangers boss Stuart Malcolm believes there are positives to be taken despite the club’s winless start to the new season.
By Ian Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:20 BST
Action from Berwick Rangers v Cumbernauld Colts. Picture: Alan BellAction from Berwick Rangers v Cumbernauld Colts. Picture: Alan Bell
Action from Berwick Rangers v Cumbernauld Colts. Picture: Alan Bell

A goalless draw at home to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday represented the Shielfield outfit’s first point of the campaign.

However, there was disappointment that a goal from Graham Taylor was chalked off for a foul in the build-up and then an 88th minute strike from Liam Buchanan was ruled out for offside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewis Allan and Liam Buchanan also saw good chances saved by Colts' keeper Ryan Adamson.

At the other end, Colts skipper O’Neill fired agonisingly wide of Antell’s far post as the visitors began the second half strongly.

Most Popular

But although both sides were combative and hard-working, real quality was lacking.

Malcolm reflected: “I thought both teams huffed and puffed in the first half. In the second half I thought we were the better side and created the better chances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We scored two goals and from we were sitting there didn’t seem to be to much in both. We also created two unbelievable chances in the second half that we have to be taking.”

After defeats in the opening two fixtures to Caledonian Braves and Bo’ness United, Malcolm continued: “We’re up and running. The performance was slightly better – still not where we want to be – but I thought when we changed the shape to a 4-4-2 we looked a little bit more of a threat and maybe (it was) more comfortable for the boys.”

Berwick host the University of Stirling at Shielfield on Saturday, August 5.

Related topics:Berwick RangersGraham Taylor