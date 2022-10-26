On Saturday, the Highwaymen were at Atherton Collieries in the league when a goal 16 minutes from time earned them a point.

And on Tuesday, they travelled to take on Gainsborough Trinity, where despite having a player sent off, they again fought back for a share of the spoils.

The two draws mean Morpeth now sit seventh in the Northern Premier table on 24 points, putting them three points behind leaders FC United of Manchester in what uis shaping up to be a very tight division.

On Saturday Liam Noble’s pin-point free-kick earned Town a share of the spoils at Atherton. Gareth Peet had put the home side in front in the 36th minute, only for Noble to level in the 74th minute at the Skuna Stadium.

Manager Craig Lynch had been hoping his side could bounce backj to winning ways against Gainsborough on Tuesday, but as they sit only two poionts behind the Northumbrians in the table he knew it was going to be a difficult game.

And so it proved Town surviving a few scares in the first half to go in 0-0 at half-time.

In the second half, Morpeth’s task was made all the more difficult when Chris Reid was sent off in the 62nd minute, and just four minutes later the home side took advantage to open the scoring through Durose, who netted from four yards. But just two minutes after that Morpeth drew level when Connor Thompson equalised from a cross by Liam Noble.