Two defeats for Blyth Town in Northern League

Blyth Town FC.

A 3-1 midweek defeat at Horden was followed by a 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Jarrow and this means they are currently sat 18th of 21 with 28 points.

It places them two points and two places behind local rivals Bedlington Terriers, who had a blank weekend.

Both sides will be hoping to get back to winning ways this Saturday (February 26) when they face away fixtures. Bedlington are away to Jarrow and Blyth travel to take on Sunderland West End.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Alliance League, first division leaders Cramlington United lost their Benevolent Bowl semi-final clash with Premier outfit Wallington 2-0 – Wallington will now go on to meet Alnwick Town in the final after they beat Prudhoe 2-1 in the other semi.

Bedlington SC had a good 5-1 away win over Whitley Bay SC in Division 1 to cement their second place in the table, whilst in Division 3, Bedlington United SC lost 4-2 at home to North Sunderland and remain bottom of the table, jointly with Fawdon.

Unfortunately, due to the stormy weather, a large number of local games were postponed.

This weekend it is League Cup games all the way and fixtures involving local sides are: