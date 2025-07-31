Twin brothers, Harry and Rory Powell, have both put pen to paper with Ashington.

The pair were released by Newcastle United in the summer and have featured in pre-season for the Colliers.

Manager Nick Gray said: “I’ve known of Harry and Rory for years and watched them at grassroots football when they played for Red House Farm Juniors.

“They signed for Newcastle’s Academy and were at the club for several years.

Harry (left) and Rory Powell. Picture: Ian Brodie

“Obviously, it’s challenging coming from a professional club trying to find where you are going to go but Harry and Rory have been with us for the majority of pre-season and have done really well not just on the pitch but off it as well. They are hardworking and honest lads, and their communication has been good.”

He continued: “Whilst Harry is a centre half, Rory - although primarily a full back – can play in any position in defence. The pair have been great, and I’m delighted to get both on board. Supporters have watched them in pre-season, and there is only more to come from them.”