Tweedmouth suffer points deduction

Tweedmouth Ranger’s survival hopes were dealt a blow when the East of Scotland League hit them with a two-point deduction.

The Rangers fielded an ineligible player in their home draw with Vale of Leithen in Division Two last month.

The result was changed to a 1-0 win for the visitors, boosting their own chances of beating the drop.

“Some administrative confusion around the International clearance of a player means that we now face an even bigger uphill task,” said a club official.

Tweedmouth Rangers and Tweedmouth Amateurs are both in their respective drop zones

Tweedmouth are now five points adrift at the foot of the table with three games to play.

They have another free weekend this Saturday and take on Kennoway Star Hearts on May 3.

Tweedmouth Amateurs went out of the Border Cup at the quarter final stage.

Kieran Burgess shot them ahead against Greenlaw at Five Arches, but two late goals from the visitors saw them advance.

Highfields United had draw 4-4 at Greenlaw in the A Division a couple of nights previously, with goals from Jones, Ham, Dodd and Cleghorn.

On Saturday, United are at home to leaders Langlee Amateurs and Tweedmouth welcome Hawick Waverley to the Five Arches in the A Division in a last bid to avoid the drop.

Berwick Town went down 4-3 at Billendean to Leithen Rovers in the B Division.

Their scorers were Cowe, Clazie and Lyall with a penalty.

Town host Ancrum this weekend.