Tweedmouth season starts this weekend

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 20:14 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 08:20 BST
Tweedmouth Rangers’ East of Scotland Third Division campaign gets going at Stoneyburn on Saturday.

The relegated ‘Gers are keen to bounce straight back up and were unlucky to be beaten by two late goals at Dunbar United last midweek.

Tweedmouth have been drawn at home to Glasgow University in the first round of the South Region Challenge Cup, while Berwick Rangers travel up to Caledonian Braves on the weekend of the 16th August.

Tweedmouth Amateurs were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Eyemouth United in a pre-season friendly with all 16 players in the squad getting minutes in the legs with a run out.

Rangers are in the EoS Third Division this term
Rangers are in the EoS Third Division this term

The Border Amateur League fixtures have been released for Saturday 9th August with Highfields United at home to Kelso Thistle for their opening game in the A Division.

Berwick Town host Biggar United and the Ammies are also at home to Ancrum in the B Division.

