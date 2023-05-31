Regan Graham scored six goals in Tweedmouth Rangers' last five matches of the season. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

Twice trailing by two goals, Tweedmouth fought back to claim a 4-4 draw, helped by the award of two penalties.

Newburgh took an early lead, scoring after just three minutes through Michael Perrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty minutes later they scored their second, Jamie Fyfe netting after Niall Frampton’s initial save wasn’t cleared, with some of the Rangers defence waiting for an offside decision.

Regan Graham had the visitors’ first shot, after good work by Drew Cummings and Michael Robinson, his effort going wide.

Then Jack Cummings put a shot over the bar after a pass from his brother, Drew and, as Rangers continued to look for a goal, the ball was handled in the box.

Drew Cummings scored the penalty to reduce the deficit.

In a repeat of the first half, three minutes into the second half, Newburgh scored, skipper Andrew Cameron heading over the line to restore his side’s two-goal advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams then had chances to add to their tally, Drew Cummings missing for Rangers after being set up by a pass from Craig Bell after good work by Jack Forster, Newburgh’s Lewis Stevenson was also off target following a corner kick.

The game's fifth goal came on 56 minutes when Robinson finished a move started by Graham.

Rangers then drew level when Drew Cummings kept up his 100 per cent record from the penalty spot this season after Jay Atkinson was brought down.

In a complete turn around, Tweedmouth took the lead after the referee played good advantage when Forster played on despite being fouled, the ball finally finding its way to Graham, who scored his sixth goal in five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later Newburgh’s Hamid Eddouss completed the scoring, hooking the ball in at the right post.

Graham’s six goals in five matches moved his total for the season to 15 in all competitive matches.

Robinson beat him in the scoring charts, netting 17, while Drew Cummings scored 12.