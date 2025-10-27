Tweedmouth Rangers win in the capital and the Ammies game is called off after a medical emergency

Ilja Ovcinnikovs was named Man of the Match. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers

Tweedmouth Rangers beat Edinburgh CFC 4-2 in the capital.

The East of Scotland Third Division side led 2-1 at the break and went on to record their fifth win of the campaign.

The three points mean that Rangers are just three points adrift of third-placed Edinburgh United, though they currently sit in eighth spot.

With Berwick Rangers at home on Saturday, Tweedmouth are at home to Vale of Leithen this Sunday.

The side have signed Jack Clark for the rest of the season.

“Jack’s been with us on loan for the past six weeks and has now made the move permanent, pending paperwork from Dalkeith Thistle,” said a club spokesperson.

“The former Dunbar United U20s man has already made a great impression.”

Tweedmouth Amateurs’ game against Gala Hotspur in the B Division of the Border Amateur League was abandoned after 20 minutes when the Air Ambulance had to land on the pitch to assist a member of the public.

“As a club our hopes and prayers are with the gentleman involved. Credit goes to those involved for their assistance and to emergency services for their rapid response,” said a club official.

“Thanks to the Gala lads for their understanding after a long travel for 20 minutes play, some things are bigger than football.”

Highfields United were 3-1 winners at Langlee Amateurs in the A Division.

The hosts went ahead midway through the first half when a header looped into the net, but United levelled through K Lee when he went past a couple of challenges and slammed the ball into the roof of the net for his first Highfields goal just before the break.

A second half double from Lee Dodd secured the three points.

He headed home a free kick for his first and added number two in stoppage time when he tapped in a square ball to seal the success.

United are back on the road to Earlston Rhymers this weekend and the Ammies are at home to Coldstream.