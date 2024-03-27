Tweedmouth Rangers unlucky to lose at Thornton Hibs after conceding two late goals
They struck the woodwork twice but went down to two late goals after both sides had created good chances.
Tweedmouth had the first chance when a clearance from a free kick fell at the feet of Rhys Dixon, but his shot went wide.
Niall Frampton in the Thornton goal safely collected an effort by Garry Thomson and Sam Straughan hit the post for Tweedmouth as the two teams traded chances.
Neither side could break the deadlock and went in at half-time at 0-0.
The visitors had more of the ball at the start of the second half and an attempted lob over the keeper by Straughan wasn’t far off being the opening goal.
In the end, two goals from Thomson, with 13 minutes left to play and right at the death, gave Thornton their 11th league win on the bounce.