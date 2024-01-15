Tweedmouth Rangers unbeaten run goes on with draw against Peebles Rovers

Tweedmouth Rangers travelled to Whitestone Park to take on Peebles Rovers without the injured Michael Robinson and Rhys Bloomfield, who was suspended.

Action from the 1-1 draw between Tweedmouth Rangers and Peebles Rovers. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers

Played on a heavy pitch that made conditions difficult, both teams ended with four yellow cards apiece, and a goal apiece.

Peebles almost took the lead when a couple of Tweedmouth players struggled to keep their feet, allowing the ball through to Harry McGill. Keeper Ryan Dunn was quickly out of his goalmouth to narrow the angle, and McGill shot straight at him.

Tweedmouth had a chance of their own following a Rhys Dixon free kick, but Ross Aitchison put the ball over the bar. Craig Bell then charged down the home keeper’s clearance to set up Leighton Robertson, but his shot was cleared before it crossed the line.

Robertson had another chance from an Aitchison pass, but his effort went over the crossbar.

Sam Straughan finally put Tweedmouth ahead, his shot hitting the bar before going in after a good run by Griffin Sabatini. Sabatini’s cross was met by Bell before reaching Straughan.

The home team equalised two minutes before the end of the half following a free kick awarded for handball.

As the game wore on it started to swing from end to end, with neither team wanting to concede a late winner.

Peebles saw a chance go begging when Grant Doyle lost his footing and Bell put a header wide for Tweedmouth.

Ross Coats also made two good saves from Riley Lightfoot and substitute Sean Campbell.

The result stretches Tweedmouth’s unbeaten run to four games,