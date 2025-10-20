Tweedmouth Rangers travel to Edinburgh looking for a win
Rangers were beaten 4-2 at Shielfield by Pumpherston last weekend, finding themselves 3-0 down at the break.
A much improved second half showing saw them pull one back, but they were hit on the break for a killer fourth.
Tweedmouth are ninth in the table but remain just five points off the second-placed side.
Highfields United drew a blank at Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs in the A Division of the Border Amateur League.
The point keeps United in mid-table ahead of their trip to third-placed Langlee Amateurs on Saturday.
Tweedmouth Amateurs are also sitting mid-table in the B Division despite a heavy 7-2 defeat at St Boswell’s.
The Ammies travelled with a depleted squad, played with nine men for final 20 minutes and had their manager in goal for most of the second half.
Their goals were scored by Euan Cromarty and Brandon Hossack, who was later sent off.
They host Gala Hotspur on Saturday.