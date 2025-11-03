Tweedmouth Rangers start home run with a win against Vale of Leithen
They welcomed Vale of Leithen to MKM Shielfield on Sunday ahead of home games on November 8 against Stoneyburn and December 6, when Livingston United are the visitors.
Sam Straughan scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the first half to give Tweedmouth their sixth win of the season in the East of Scotland Third Division.
They are sixth in the table, but just two points off second-place Cowdenbeath Central.
The win follows wins against Edinburgh CFC and Pumpherston in previous games, to make it three on the bounce.
Tweedmouth Amateurs also recorded a home win, beating Coldstream Amateurs 4-2, including a penalty from Euan Cromarty in the first half to give them a 3-1 lead at half time.
They are sixth in the Border Amateur B Division after nine games and are away at Hawick Legion on Saturday.