Tweedmouth Rangers score three to win three points at home to Burntisland Shipyard

Tweedmouth Rangers players were celebrating after beating Burntisland Shipyard. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers

Craig Bell scored a goal within the first 10 minutes, but Tweedmouth then failed to capitalise on their chances, letting the visitors back into the game with a goal in the second half.

Two minutes after the equaliser, captain Rhys Bloomfield restored the home team’s lead before Bell got his second to give Tweedmouth the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first goal was set up by Bloomfield after the referee played a good advantage when the Tweedmouth player had his shirt tugged by Michael Moodie.

Shippy keeper Mickey Couser couldn’t hold Bloomfield’s cross and the ball fell kindly for Bell to slot home after eight minutes.

Tweedmouth failed to trouble Couser again, although another good cross by Bloomfield almost presented Sam Straughan with a goal, but he hit his effort over the bar. Luckily for Straughan he had strayed offside.

The visitors found it hard to carve out any openings, and keeper Niall Frampton had to make only one save of note during the first 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second-half equaliser came from Shaun Keatings, who was given too much space by the home defence.

Tweedmouth then found their shooting boots, Bloomfield restoring their lead after a pass from Ross Aitchison.

A rash foul by Keatings saw him get his marching orders with 13 minutes left and Tweedmouth made the man advantage pay when Bell netted following a pass by Cameron Howden.