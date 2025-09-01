Tweedmouth Rangers' historic appearance in Scottish FA Cup ends in defeat

Tweedmouth Rangers' Scottish FA Cup adventure has come to an end. Picture: Alan Bell

Tweedmouth Rangers would have had a home draw against Brechin City in the first round of the Scottish FA Cup, but their historic first-ever appearance in the famous competition ended in defeat.

Midlands Premier League Lochee United’s Calvin Colquhoun’s header came down off the underside of the bar and was cleared off the line while the crossbar again came to Tweedmouth’s rescue when Callum Lamb slammed a penalty against the woodwork.

But Tweedmouth got themselves ahead in the 24th minute when Cammy Howden drilled in a shot that crashed into the net off the inside of the post.

Lyle Roberts was carried off after collision with one of his own team-mates and Lochee’s Callum Moore hit the equaliser in the 65th minute.

Ryan Paterson let fly from 25 yards just two minutes later to turn things around and Jamie Cord sealed the win for the visitors in added time as he slammed in the third.

Kev Wright’s side are back in East of Scotland League Third Division action on Saturday at basement outfit Ormiston Primrose.

Berwick Rangers will face Highland League side Nairn County in the first round of the competition.

County make the long journey down to MKM Shielfield on September 27.

Highfields United advanced in the Border Amateur League’s Colin Campbell Cup with a 7-2 success against Langholm Legion, but Berwick Town and Tweedmouth Amateurs are out of the competition.

Town were beaten 3-1 at Kelso Thistle while the Ammies went down 3-2 at Hawick Legion.

Kyle Robertson and Michael Antcliff were on target for Tweedmouth and the unlucky Euan Cromarty missed from the penalty spot.

United take on Gala Fairydean Amateurs in the A Division on Saturday and the Ammies are at Hawick Waverley in the B Division.