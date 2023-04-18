Tweedmouth Rangers in action. They lost to second-placed St Andrews on Saturday. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers

Following their fourth minute goal against Stirling University last week, on Saturday they scored another fourth minute goal when Craig Bell netted after good work by midfielder Drew Cummings, who had an excellent game.

St Andrews then had two chances to equalise, a free kick went over everyone’s heads and a shot by Jordan Mackenzie going over the bar.

Tweedmouth almost went further ahead after St Andrews lost possession.

Seeing keeper Calum Brodie well out of his goal, Michael Robinson took a chance, his shot going just wide.

The equaliser came from winger Lewis Sawers following a cross by Ross Cunningham after 30 minutes.

The first half ended all square, but Rangers were behind soon after the restart, conceding in the 48th minute following an unlucky ricochet which saw Sawers run on to score his second of the afternoon.

Rangers keeper Niall Frampton was kept busy, making three saves in less than a minute, but he was unable to prevent Reece Redpath scoring St Andrews’ third goal in the 61st minute after being set up by Sawers.

Rangers almost pulled a goal back in the 75th minute when captain Regan Graham sent a shot wide from a pass by Drew Cummings.

As the game drew to a close, Rangers continued to defend staunchly as St Andrews tried to get another goal to boost their goal difference.

