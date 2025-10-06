Tweedmouth Rangers grab a point in Edinburgh to bring losing run to an end

Tweedmouth Rangers drew with Edinburgh United.

Tweedmouth took a point at Edinburgh United in the East of Scotland Third Division.

The Rangers drew 2-2 at Paties Road against the side who sit second in the table.

The result put a halt to a run of three straight defeats for Kev Wright’s team, who are now seventh in the table.

Tweedmouth Amateurs, meanwhile, took an early lead at Border Amateur League B Division leaders Stow.

Euan Cromarty finished smartly into the bottom corner in the fifth minute after being released by a through ball.

The Ammies were reduced to 10 men shortly after Stow levelled through a deflected free kick as Ethan Harron picked up a second yellow card.

Stow made their numerical advantage count when they took the lead 13 minutes from the end and they added a third seven minutes from time when they hit Tweedmouth on the break as they pressed for a leveller.

Highfields United were 3-1 winners over struggling Langholm Legion in the A Division.

The visitors took a shock early lead but United hit back to level through Lee Dodd’s wind-assisted effort just before the break.

Sub Conal Ham struck twice in the second half to win it, prodding home in the 70th minute and sealing the points when he fired a rebound into the roof of the net.

Highfields take on Kelso Thistle in the second round of the Colin Campbell Cup on Saturday while the Ammies are back in B Division action at Selkirk Victoria.

Berwick Town have sadly withdrawn from the Border Amateur League and their record has been expunged.

The Billendean side were formed in 2021 and lifted the North Northumberland League’s Lancaster Laidler Cup in 2024 before making the switch across the border.