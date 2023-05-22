Action from Tweedmouth Rangers' game against Lochgelly Albert. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

After an 11 minute goal bonanza in the second half, the game ended 2-2, the result seeing Lochgelly drop to the bottom of the table after Hawick beat Newburgh and confirming Tweedmouth’s eighth spot.

The first attempts at goal fell to the home team, Regan Graham and Craig Bell failing to find the net with their efforts.

Lochgelly got more of a foothold into the game and won a few corners, which gave them a chance to try what was obviously a practised corner kick routine, Connor Murdoch forcing Niall Frampton to push his fierce volley over the bar after one corner.

Rhys Bloomfield then missed his shot at goal after running upfield and passing to Evan Smith, who passed the ball back to him to set up the goalscoring chance.

The first goal came from a penalty in the 35th minute after Bell was brought down by Lochgelly’s keeper, Gregor Brown, Graham converting to make it five goals in four games for him.

Lochgelly had a couple of chances in the second half through Lee Celentano and Stephen Stark before the mad 11 minutes.

Sean Johnstone got the ball rolling when he hit the equaliser after 56 minutes, however, just two minutes Lochgelly they fell behind again when Kieran Cromarty headed in from a corner.

It was a special moment for Cromarty as he had been named captain for the day on what was probably his last home appearance for Tweedmouth.

Murdoch then drew the visitors level once more with a messy goal on 69 minutes to end the scoring, although both sides had chances to get all three points, with Brown saving from Jay Atkinson and Michael Robinson, while Bloomfield fired a shot wide of the goal.

For Lochgelly, Corey Battrick got himself into a good position before being stopped by Smith.