Coach Corey Johnston with the U13 players who joined him for part of his 100,000 step fundraiser

Tweedmouth Rangers FC U13s want to take part in an end-of-season tournament at the legendary Elland Road, home of Leeds United, and have started fundraising to cover their costs.

Corey Johnston, who coaches the team with Rhys Dixon, recently completed a 100,000 step challenge, which raised more than £1,500.

Corey, a geography and PE teacher at Longridge Towers school, said: “We want to give the lads something memorable.

“It’s a big thing to play at a Premier League ground, I never got the chance.”

The team wants to hire a bus to get them to Leeds, stay overnight and then do something fun on the way back on Sunday.

Talking about his 100,000 step challenge, Corey said: “I wanted to do my bit as a fundraiser. We put the JustGiving target at £1,000 but it has skyrocketed and we’ve smashed our target.

“I think I was a bit naive when I said I’d do it. I couldn’t really walk when I finished the challenge.”

Corey started his mammoth walk, which worked out as 48.7 miles, at 6.05am on Saturday, March 11, and finished at 11.40pm. Along the way he was joined at various points by members of the U13 team and pupils.

It is his sixth season coaching at Tweedmouth Rangers and Corey said: “I love it, it fits in well with my role at school and you’re giving the boys more than football skills.

“I have been with some of the boys since they were in the under-sevens.”

Other fundraising efforts include a prize raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals including a holiday, which will be drawn on March 25, a runner is taking part in two sponsored marathons and the team hopes to organise a bag pack.

The football tournament is taking place on June 17 and every team will play 60 minutes on the Elland Road pitch, walking out as the stadium announcer calls out their names.