Tweedmouth Rangers climb the table after impressive win against high-flying Dalkeith Thistle
The sides went in at half-time a goal apiece, with Tweedmouth struggling to break the visitors’ high defensive line.
Riley Lightfoot thought he had put Tweedmouth ahead at a windy Shielfield Park on Sunday after a lovely through ball by Griffin Sabatini, only to be caught offside.
Michael Robinson then poked a shot wide from a pass by Ross Aitchison before Dalkeith’s Cameron Leslie wasted a good chance with an effort that didn’t trouble Ryan Dunn in Tweedmouth’s goal.
Darren McTernan hit an effort wide before Tweedmouth went ahead through an own goal, a shot by Craig Bell going in off keeper Jamie Newman and then defender Elliot Grieve.
Captain Rhys Bloomfield had a chance to double Tweedmouth’s lead but fired wide.
The Jags drew level as the half drew to a close, Dunn hesitating when dealing with a cross which allowed Leslie to head home.
Tweedmouth ran away with the second half, running from deeper positions to break the offside trap. Sabatini put the home team ahead with his first goal for the club, rifling home with his right foot.
Bloomfield saw an effort hit the bar before Bell scored Tweedmouth’s third goal in the 78th minute. Dunn making up for his earlier mistake by hitting a long ball forward for Bell to run on to.
Bloomfield finally got his goal at the end of normal time, latching on to a ball from substitute Ciaran Hatsell and nutmegging Newman.