Tweedmouth Rangers boost their goal difference with 6-1 win against Ormiston Primrose

Tweedmouth Rangers are fourth in the league.

Tweedmouth Rangers hit basement side Ormiston Primrose for six in the East of Scotland Third Division.

Sam Straughan struck twice with IIja Ovcinnikovs, Cammy Howden, Kelvin Woodcock and Evan Smith, with a far post header, all getting on the scoresheet for Kev Wright’s side in the 6-1 success.

Rangers are level in the table on 12 points with Hawick, Edinburgh United, Newburgh and Livingston United though their goal difference has them in fourth spot in what’s shaping up to be a tight league.

Rangers are at home to Pumpherston in Division Three this weekend and with many of the other sides in Challenge Cup action they could put the pressure on Stoneyburn at the top.

Highfields United go to Hawick United in the Border Amateur A division on Saturday.

They went down in a 10-goal thriller at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs last weekend as they were beaten 6-4.

In the B Division, Berwick Town visit Hawick Legion and Tweedmouth Amateurs are at Jed Legion.

The Ammies were 1-0 winners at Hawick Waverley thanks to a Michael Antcliffe header from Jack Sprot’s pin-point cross with nine minutes to go.