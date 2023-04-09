Tweedmouth Rangers in action earlier in the season. They had a day to forget against Stirling University. Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers

Tweedmouth took an early lead against Stirling University after Jack Forster blocked an attempted kick downfield, leading to Jack Cummings scoring his first competitive goal for Rangers.

That was as good as it got for Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six minutes later, Jack Docherty levelled the scores with his first of two, scoring his second when he netted a rebound from an Abel Manomey shot that hit the post,

Manomey caused Rangers all sorts of problems, his parried shot leading to Ben Mitchell scoring before Ryan Lennon set up Manomey to fire in the fourth goal.

Mitchell then got his second to make it 5-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers rallied as the half went on, Kieran Cromarty headed into the side netting from a Regan Graham free kick and Jack Cummings saw a shot go wide.

There were more chances for Tweedmouth during the second half.

Drew Cummings hit a shot over the bar and the students’ keeper was forced into saves following three low crosses from the left by Rhys Bloomfield.

Stirling went further ahead through an unlucky own goal by Cromarty as his attempted clearance of a shot by Manomey hit the post before going in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Ojochemi Kanwei scored the students’ seventh and was involved in the last goal of the match, winning a penalty after he was fouled by Jack Jones.

Mitchell scored from the penalty spot to grab his hat-trick.