Tweedmouth Rangers are taught a lesson by Stirling University students
Tweedmouth suffered a drubbing at the hands of the team from Scotland’s University of Sporting Excellence.
Tweedmouth took an early lead against Stirling University after Jack Forster blocked an attempted kick downfield, leading to Jack Cummings scoring his first competitive goal for Rangers.
That was as good as it got for Rangers.
Six minutes later, Jack Docherty levelled the scores with his first of two, scoring his second when he netted a rebound from an Abel Manomey shot that hit the post,
Manomey caused Rangers all sorts of problems, his parried shot leading to Ben Mitchell scoring before Ryan Lennon set up Manomey to fire in the fourth goal.
Mitchell then got his second to make it 5-1.
Rangers rallied as the half went on, Kieran Cromarty headed into the side netting from a Regan Graham free kick and Jack Cummings saw a shot go wide.
There were more chances for Tweedmouth during the second half.
Drew Cummings hit a shot over the bar and the students’ keeper was forced into saves following three low crosses from the left by Rhys Bloomfield.
Stirling went further ahead through an unlucky own goal by Cromarty as his attempted clearance of a shot by Manomey hit the post before going in.
Substitute Ojochemi Kanwei scored the students’ seventh and was involved in the last goal of the match, winning a penalty after he was fouled by Jack Jones.
Mitchell scored from the penalty spot to grab his hat-trick.
Results from the other games played on Saturday mean Tweedmouth remain eighth in the league.