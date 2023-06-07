Action from Tweedmouth Rangers' game against Lochgelly Albert, Neil Oliver's last home game. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

A statement on their website and social media pages states: “The Board have taken the difficult decision not to renew Neil’s contract for next season.

“Not an easy one given our final league position.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to Neil and his team for their hard work throughout the seasons he’s been here.

“The club will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.”

The statement goes on to say the club is inviting applicants for the manager’s role.

Tweedmouth ended their East of Scotland Second Division campaign undefeated in their final five matches, finishing with two wins and three draws, to give them their highest point total since joining the league, 43, and eighth spot.