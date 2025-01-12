Tweedmouth fixture frozen off
It was back to the indoor training for Tweedmouth Rangers as their East of Scotland League game at Peebles Rovers was postponed.
They travel to mid-table Oakley United in Division Two this Saturday.
The Border Amateur League programme was wiped out by the weather.
Highfields United host Hawick United and Tweedmouth Amateurs go to Eyemouth United Amateurs in the A Division this weekend, with Berwick Town hosting Biggar United in the B Division.