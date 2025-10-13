Tweedmouth Amateurs win but game was one to forget

Rothbury in action at the KD Stadium. Picture: Liam Parker

Tweedmouth Amateurs were celebrating after they collected all three points in a game that won’t live long in the memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They beat Selkirk Victoria 3-1 in the B Division at the weekend.

Star man Alfie Purves struck twice and Euan Cromarty added the other in a game that a club official stated ‘wouldn’t be first on Match of the Day’.

Tweedmouth are sitting in mid-table in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfields United crashed out of the Colin Campbell Cup in the second round.

They were beaten 7-0 by Kelso Thistle at the Sports Centre.

Highfields travel to Gala Fairydean Amateurs in the A Division this weekend while Tweedmouth go to St Boswell’s in the B Division.

North Sunderland went joint top of the Northern Alliance Second Division following a 2-1 success at Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs.

The Fishermen, who had Ross Moore and Luke Strangeways on target in the victory, are neck and neck with North Shields Athletic reserves having won eight and drawn one of their opening 11 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth were beaten 3-2 by Percy Main Amateurs at Craik Park in Division One.

The yellow and blacks go to Newcastle Benfield reserves in the Combination Cup this weekend.

Rothbury were 4-1 winners at Newcastle Blue Star u18s in the Northumberland FA Minor Cup on Friday night.

Adam Bains netted a hat-trick and Joe Connor got the other as the Coquetdalers went into round three after reaching the semi-final last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were excellent throughout,” said player manager Tom Macpherson.

“We knew it was going to be tricky after they beat us 3-1 at home in pre-season and played us off the park. So, we went with a different game plan where we looked to catch them on the break and it worked well.

“Obviously, Bainsy stands out for his hat-trick but Sam was excellent at the back and the midfield three (Kyle Smith, Evan Gibson and Saul Smylie) also never stopped working.”

“We’ve made it clear we want to go as far as possible in the Minor Cup; last year gave us a taste for it and going out on penalties was tough, but with the added quality in our squad this year I’m hoping we can go one more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Sunderland go to Blyth Town reserves in Division Two at the weekend.

Alnmouth United continued their 100 per cent start to the season in the North Northumberland League with a 9-1 demolition job on Lowick.

Longhoughton Rangers have also won all four of their opening games and were 5-0 winners over Rothbury reserves.

Alnwick Percy Rovers are in third following their 3-2 win over Swarland while Wooler won 3-2 at North Sunderland reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first round of the North East Combination League Cup this weekend sees Alnmouth take on North East Sporting Club, Percy Rovers play Stobswood reserves and Lowick go to Benton.

Longhoughton are at home to Gosforth Bohemians development, North Sunderland host Seaton Sluice, Rothbury play Cullercoats, Swarland take on Newbiggin Reds and Wooler face Gosforth Bohemians Garnett in the competition.