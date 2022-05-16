Tweedmouth Amateurs let it slip in Walls Cup Final

Football

The game, between the top two sides in the Border Amateur B Division, looked to be heading the way of the Berwick side when they put themselves 2-0 in front with goals from Luke Leah and Aaron Hope.

But Stow hit back in the second half and staged a dramatic comeback with Mike Moody netting the all-important winner.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers went down to a 4-3 away defeat at the hands of Ormiston, leaving them 13th of 15 in the A Conference with 18 points. Rangers will play their final,league game of the season, away to Dunipace, on Saturday, May 28.

Meanwhile, Berwick Rangers have been busy starting to assemble their squad for the 2022-23 season in the Lowland League, with manager Stuart Malcolm making several key signings.

They have drafted in new goalkeeper Calum Antell, the 29 year-old joining on a two year contract from Arbroath.

Antell has made 187 appearances across various divisions within the SPFL, having also played for East Stirling, East Fife, Queen of the South, Brechin and Edinburgh City.

Manager Malcolm said: “Calum is a massive signing for Berwick Rangers. He’s a goalkeeper who’ll make saves at vital times, who has very good all-round attributes, and who has great experience.”

They have also signed the vastly-experienced Jamie Stevenson, who joins from manager Stuart Malcolm’s former side East Kilbride.

Stevenson, 37, has racked up over 300 senior appearances during his long career.

Malcolm said: “I think he’s going to be an exceptional player for us. He has great technical ability, a fantastic range of passing and has scored a number of goals from midfield areas.

The club have also confirmed the signing of anexperienced defender in the shape of Steven Anderson. Despite having offers from other clubs, the 36 year-old has committed his future to Berwick, joining from Forfar.