Turnbull's Northumbrian Food launches ‘Big Dan Burn Burger’ to celebrate Newcastle’s Wembley hero

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 15:40 BST

An Alnwick butchers have created the ‘Big Dan Burn Burger’ to celebrate the Blyth-born Newcastle United star’s historic Wembley goal.

Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food have truly showed their support following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win on Sunday, with the introduction of a burger recipe dedicated to scorer and player of the match Dan Burn.

Not only that, owner Mark Turnbull sent the player a personalised letter along with a £53 voucher to represent the amount of years he had waited for Newcastle United to bring home a trophy.

The letter read: “As a lifelong Newcastle fan, I’ve waited 53 years to see us lift a domestic trophy – so watching a local lad like you score at Wembley made it all the sweeter. That goal will go down in history, and I’ll never forget it!”

The burger is made of 30-day dry-aged beef, seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic. At a huge 9oz, the burger was created ‘as big as the moment Dan gave us at Wembley’.

