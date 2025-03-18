Turnbull's Northumbrian Food launches ‘Big Dan Burn Burger’ to celebrate Newcastle’s Wembley hero
Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food have truly showed their support following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win on Sunday, with the introduction of a burger recipe dedicated to scorer and player of the match Dan Burn.
Not only that, owner Mark Turnbull sent the player a personalised letter along with a £53 voucher to represent the amount of years he had waited for Newcastle United to bring home a trophy.
The letter read: “As a lifelong Newcastle fan, I’ve waited 53 years to see us lift a domestic trophy – so watching a local lad like you score at Wembley made it all the sweeter. That goal will go down in history, and I’ll never forget it!”
The burger is made of 30-day dry-aged beef, seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic. At a huge 9oz, the burger was created ‘as big as the moment Dan gave us at Wembley’.
