Town take points with win over basement side Whitley Bay

Goals from Ben Bradburn and Joe Eggleston gave Alnwick the three points which takes them onto 20 and eighth place in the table. On Saturday (November 27) Town are home to Ponteland United, who are 12th.

In Division 1, Rothbury drew 1-1 at home against Hebburn Town. Dunn gave Rothbury the lead two minutes into the second half, but in an even game Hebburn equalised just after the hour to earn a point. Rothbury are currently third in the table on 28 points - on Saturday they are home to Forest Hall Celtic.

In Division 3, North Sunderland made it six wins in a row in with a 4-0 away win over Red House Farm. Kyle Jeffrey was the hero for the Seahouses side as he scored all four goals, with all four coming in the second half in the 55th, 58th, 63rd and 75th minutes. Jeffrey is now the leading goalscorer in the division with 13 goals so far this season.

The win places North Sunderland seventh in the table with 20 points from 12 matches. On Saturday they are home to Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves, who are 12th in the table.

Alnwick Development lost 4-3 at home to Newbiggin Central with goals for the St James’ Park outfit coming from Marco Mackenley, George Hedley and an own goal. Alnwick have slipped to sixth in the table on 24 points - on Saturday they are away to bottom of the table Fawdon.

In the North Northumberland League, it was League Cup day and Amble had a big 9-0 home win over Wooler, including a first half hat-trick from Liam Ramsay. Once Amble scored their first goal the floodgates opened and by half-time the home side were 7-0 to the good.

Alnwick A had a good 8-0 win over local rivals Longhoughton Rangers with goals from Will Patterson (2), Ethan Balmbra (2), Koen Ross, Robbie Curry, Ross Paton and Callum Stewart.