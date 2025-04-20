Town secure top ten spot with four-goal blast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Town signed off the season in some style with a 4-0 win over Sunderland RCA – and boss Richie Latimer said: “I think we deserved it.”

First half goals from Jamie Clark and a Jaymie Shell double put the black and whites in control before a late fourth from Joshua Iley topped it off in front of a crowd of 178.

“It wasn’t the most exciting 4-0 I’ve ever seen in my life,” the gaffer admitted to Alnwick Town TV after.

But the three points cemented a top ten finish for Alnwick in their first season back up the in Northern League as they completed their programme with 61 points and a goal difference of plus 11.

Town brought down the curtain on 2024/25 with a good win

“We said before the game that we wanted to finish in the top ten and the lads did their job,” continued Latimer.

“It’s difficult come the end of the season when you’ve played that many games but I think they were professional enough and got the 4-0, so I’m not going to moan about it.”

“It was a good crowd, RCA brought their fans and their young lads who never stopped and it’s great to see in non-league football when you get these fans coming in. We had plenty here today too and it’s good to see the Alnwick young ones up here as well - it just makes for that little bit more atmosphere.”

Latimer felt that he would have taken the side’s mid-table position before the season started and had set a goal of finishing 15th or above, matching Alnwick’s best performance in the past 30 or 40 seasons.

They obviously did much better than that.

“We had a poor spell before Christmas where it was one win in 11, but overall I think it’s a brilliant season,” said Latimer.

“It is a big jump up in standard, not just the football-wise, it’s the travelling, it’s the commitment, and from day one we’ve got a great group of lads and to finish in the top ten in our first season back is brilliant for the club and the changing room and it’s something to build on for next season.”

Town’s Ladies were 2-0 winners at South Shields thanks to goals from Catherine Johnston and Libby Rees.

This Sunday they are at home to second-placed Bradford City in the North East Regional Premier.